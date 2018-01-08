1 읽는 중

Q. What Do You Like About Your Face, JIMIN?

Photo from Twitter @JIMINTION1013

ARMYs around the world would be jealous of the lucky fan who was graced with Jimin's special aegyo once they see this video.

Thank God that this ARMY chose to share the clip with us.

Photo from Twitter @JIMINTION1013

Jimin, up close to a fan's camera, points at his mouth, then his nose, then his eyes with his finger.

Photo from Twitter @JIMINTION1013

He continues the gesture, speeding up as he goes. It almost seems like Jimin's asking the fan to give him a peck on the spots he's pointing to.

Photo from Twitter @JIMINTION1013

The clip, uploaded on December 31, has more than 44,700 views as of January 5.

※Don't miss out on a chance to see Jimin's aegyo! CLICK to see the video※

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

