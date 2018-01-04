1 읽는 중

A Peek Inside At TWICE's Private Charter Flight

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @JYPETWICE

Photo from Twitter @JYPETWICE

Have you ever wondered what the inside of a private jet looks like?

TWICE had such a busy year that they had to rent a plane!

On December 29, JYP Entertainment revealed TWICE members on a charter jet on its official Twitter account.

Photo from Twitter @JYPETWICE

Photo from Twitter @JYPETWICE

TWICE members took a group photo in front of a BBJ(Boing Business Jet), a charter flight from Korean Air. The Korean Air website shows the insides of the BBJ.

TWICE, who flew to Japan in the charter plane, attented the rehearsal for NHK's 'Kohaku Uta Gassen,' a Japanese year-end show. Oricon also reported that "TWICE attended the 'Kohaku Uta Gassen' rehearsals on December 29."

Photo from Korean Air.

Photo from Korean Air.

Photo from Korean Air.

Photo from Korean Air.

TWICE, as soon as the rehearsal ended, flew in on the charter jet, and performed at the '2017 KBS Song Festival.' Afterwards, they flew out to Japan again, on December 30, and performed at the final rehearsal and the on-air stage of 'Kohaku Uta Gassen.'

TWICE after performing at &#39;Kohaku Uta Gassen.&#39; Photo from Instagram @twicetagram

TWICE after performing at &#39;Kohaku Uta Gassen.&#39; Photo from Instagram @twicetagram

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

