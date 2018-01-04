BTS' "MIC Drop" Sets New Record, Charting on Billboard Hot 100 for Five Weeks Straight

BTS' "MIC Drop" remixed by Steve Aokii is going strong for five weeks straight on Billboard's Hot 100.

Their success knows no limit.

According to the latest chart published on January 6, "MIC Drop" landed at 82th, thereby setting the record as charting on Hot 100 for five consecutive weeks.

Their title track "DNA" released in September last year stayed on Hot 100 for four weeks.

LOVE YOURSELF: HER was Billboard's best K-pop album of 2017 and charted on Billboard 200 for twelve weeks.

It looks like BTS' record-breaking trend is just beginning.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com