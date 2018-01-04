EX-SNSD Member SOOYOUNG Shares Her "Actress" Photos

Former member of girl group SNSD Sooyoung revealed her new profile pictures.

She's a born-to-be actress.

On January 3, Sooyoung posted a few photos on her Instagram commented "2018 with Echo Global Group." This is her first profile picture to be shared with fans after she left SM Entertainment and signed with Echo Global Group.

In the photos, Sooyoung shows off her sophisticated looks, a sharp difference from her naive, bubbly charms as an SNSD member. Sooyoung seems to have transformed herself into an actress, radiantly glowing with a mature look.

Having debuted as a member of SNSD, or Girls' Generation, she left SM Entertainment last year, and officially signed with a new agency afterward. Sooyoung currently stars in the MBC weekend TV series 'Man in the Kitchen.'

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

