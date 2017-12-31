BREAKING! KIM SANG-JOONG Wins Grand Prize At '2017 MBC Drama Awards'

Kim Sang-joong takes the grand prize home at '2017 MBC Drama Awards.'

Congratulations, Kim Sang-joong!

Kim Sang-joong is truly the best actor of the year. '2017 MBC Drama Awards,' held at MBC's Exhibition Hall, on December 30, selected Kim Sang-joong over Jo Jung-suk, Yoo Seung-ho, and Jang Hyuk, who were also nominated for 'best actor.'

Kim Sang-joong starred in MBC's 'Rebel: Thief Who Stole the People' as Hong Gil-dong's father, who is a brilliant and ambitious slave who frees himself and later becomes the leader of the Ilkhwari.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

