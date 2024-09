Jun Hyun-moo takes the grand prize home!

Congratulations, Jun Hyun-moo!

Jun Hyun-moo wins the grand prize at '2017 MBC Entertainment Awards' held at MBC New Building's Exhibition Hall. Yoo Jae-suk, Kim Gu-ra, Kim Seong-ju, Park Myeong-su and Park Na-rae were nominated alongside Jun Hyun-moo, but Jun Hyun-moo took the prize home. Jun Hyun-moo, with his delightful and witty performance at this year's 'I Live Alone', was loved in and out of Korea.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com