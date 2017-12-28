1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

TWICE MINA Shocks Fans With Her Registration For This

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Instagram @twicetagram

Photo from Instagram @twicetagram

Mina, a Japanese member of girl group TWICE, surprised fans when she posted a photo of herself holding a card.

You can catch a glimpse of her sweet nature!

She's holding a Korean organ donor registration card.

Mina mentioned that "today is TWICE's 800th day since debut," and "To end this year, I've registered to become an organ donor."

She stated "I first found out about the whole organ donation thing in high school," and "I recently came to wonder about what I can do to help the society, and this thought came to me. I posted the photo cause I wanted to let people know that such a thing exists, in spite of how trivial it might seem."

Fans responded "it mustn't have been an easy decision to make" "I'm so proud of you."

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT