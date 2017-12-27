1 읽는 중

Wedding Alert? TIFFANY of SNSD Gets a Hundred-thousand-dollar Marriage Proposal

중앙일보

입력

Tiffany ⓒ SM Entertainment (left)

Tiffany ⓒ SM Entertainment (left)

ⓒ Joongangilbo

ⓒ Joongangilbo

Tiffany of Girls' Generation has an admirer!

Will Tiffany be the first Girls' Generation member to get married?

On December 8, the words "Marry me, Hwang Mi-young (Tiffany's Korean name)" flashed on the electronic advertising board on the Taipei World Financial Center, more popularly known as Taipei 101, which is the tallest skyscraper in Taipei, Taiwan.

The words &#34;Marry me, Hwang Mi-young&#34; flashed across the night sky in Taipei.

The words &#34;Marry me, Hwang Mi-young&#34; flashed across the night sky in Taipei.

It has been reported that it cost the Girls' Generation star's fan approximately $130,000 to put the marriage proposal ad up on the board.

The words "Marry me, Hwang Mi-young" flashed on the tallest skyscraper in the city of Taipei.

However, unfortunately for the bold proposer, it is unlikely that Tiffany would have had the chance to see the hundred-thousand-dollar proposal with her own eyes as she is currently in the U.S. to study acting and dramatic arts.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

