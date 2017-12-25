Why Fans Are Shipping IU with Her Bodyguard

A short clip from "IU's Concert Tour 2017" held on December 9 and 10 went viral online.

In an attempt to step down from a high stage, IU gets a little help from her bodyguard. She stretches out her arms and the guard carries her safely down the stage.

IU also whispered the things she wanted to tell her fans to the bodyguard's ears, who then shouted "get home safe" and "thank you for today" to the fans on her behalf.

The chemistry between the two is undeniable on and off the stage!

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

