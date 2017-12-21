1 읽는 중

IU Tops Gallup Korea's Favorite Artist Of The Year Pick

중앙일보

입력

IU, responsible for hits 'Through the Night' and 'Autumn Morning,' was selected as the favorite artist of the year.

With TWICE, BTS, EXO, and many more to follow!

IU. Photo from FAVE Entertainment.

IU topped Gallup Korea's end-of-the-year survey for 'favorite artist of the year' with a 15.2% of the votes, with the results announced on December 19.

List of the favorite artists of 2017. Photo from Gallup Korea

IU topped music charts starting in March with her hit 'Through the Night,' with her studio album 'Palette' and her cover album 'A Flower Bookmark 2' to continue her winning streak. IU once again ranked No.1 for favorite artist of the year, three years since she won the title in 2014.

IU. Photo from Instagram @dlwlrma

TWICE, with 9.1% votes, took second place.

TWICE. Photo from Facebook

TWICE, with four hits, starting from February's 'Knock Knock,' May's 'Signal,' October's 'Likey,' and December's 'Heart Shaker,' also made a successful debut in Japan. TWICE was also invited to perform on the NHK Kohaku Uta Gassen, Japan's biggest annual music show, filling a six-year vacancy of K-pop artists.

Photo from Gallup Korea

Semi-trot singer Jang Yun-jeong ranked third with 8.9% of the votes. Her hits 'Oh, My Goodness,' 'Invocation (calling the soul)' 'Dear Love' continue to be loved, and her recently released singles 'Cherry Blossom Road 2017' and '(On) Your Side' were received well by the public as well. Jang Yun-jeong, with the exception of the year 2014, ranked in the top 5 in the last 10 years.

Jang Yun-jeong. Photo from YONHAP.

World-famous boy group BTS ranked fourth with 8.5% of votes. Now a representative of K-pop, BTS' song 'DNA' was selected as 'Best Songs of 2017: Billboard's Top 100 Picks.' BTS was also invited to perform at the '2017 American Music Awards (AMA),' the first K-pop group to do so, and also made appearances on the lead talk shows of ABC, NBC, and CBS, the three leading broadcasting companies of the U.S.

Photo from BigHit Entertainment.

Yoon Jong-shin(7.4%), WannaOne(7.1%), and EXO(5.7%) ranked consecutively from fifth place.

Group BIGBANG and artist Lim Chang-jung co-ranked in 8th place, and artist Lee Sun-hee ranked No. 10 with 4.6% of the votes.

By Bongbong and SuwonHanvoomvoomk@gmail.com

