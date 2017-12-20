1 읽는 중

BLACKPINK Gets Angry And Shouts At Fans

중앙일보

입력

Girl group BLACKPINK got angry with BLINKs who were a dressed a bit lightly for the freezing cold weather.

What made BLACKPINK so angry towards BLINK?

Photo from Youtube Channel DaftTaengk

Photo from Youtube Channel DaftTaengk

BLACKPINK held a guerilla fan meeting on December 6, as part of BLACKPINK's first reality show 'BLACKPINK HOUSE.'

In the meeting, BLACKPINK members, delivering self-prepared gifts to a hundred fans, had a lovely time with BLINK.

What caught the eyes of fans were BLACKPINK members Jennie and Rose, who were scolding fans not dressed for the cold weather of December.

Photo from Youtube Channel DaftTaengk

Photo from Youtube Channel DaftTaengk

To a female fan wearing a pink hoodie, Jennie affectionately scolded "You look cold. I told you to dress warmly!" The fan, obviously touched, couldn't keep her eyes off Jennie as she left the event.

Photo from Youtube Channel DaftTaengk

Photo from Youtube Channel DaftTaengk

Rose also scolded a male fan with short hair, saying "You look cold!" The fan, seemingly embarrassed, said a quick goodbye and moves away.

Photo from Youtube Channel DaftTaengk

Photo from Youtube Channel DaftTaengk

Jennie, after the gift giving ceremony, calls out to the cameraman filming her "Aren't you cold? Hurry up [and go inside]!" You can catch a glimpse of Jennie's affection towards her fans, who came to see her despite the cold weather.

Fans are cooing over how BLACKPINK members gently scolded their fans, worried about fans' health.

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

