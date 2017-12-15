TWICE Members' Personalities Analyzed Based on the Blood Type Personality Theory

TWICE discussed each other's personality on V LIVE on December 11.

"Blood type A personalities are timid but they are also assertive and pretty," said Nayeon.

"What I like about Tzuyu is that she is assertive," said Nayeon, complimenting the youngest member of the group. "She knows exactly what she wants."

"But Tzuyu is also very timid," said another member refuting Nayeon's assessment of Tzuyu.

"Aren't blood type A personalities like that?" asked Tzuyu, which made all the other members laugh.

Tzuyu was referring to the blood type personality theory where a person's personality is believed to be shaped by one's blood type.

"Blood type A personalities don't listen to other people very well," argued Tzuyu. Momo, however, refuted Tzuyu's theory, claiming that she listens to others well despite having a blood type A.

"Good for you, you have a blood type A!" said Tzuyu, sticking to her blood type personality theory.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

