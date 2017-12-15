1 읽는 중

TWICE Members' Personalities Analyzed Based on the Blood Type Personality Theory

TWICE on V LIVE

TWICE on V LIVE

TWICE discussed each other's personality on V LIVE on December 11.

"Blood type A personalities are timid but they are also assertive and pretty," said Nayeon.

Nayeon: &#34;Tzuyu is assertive.&#34; [TWICE on V LIVE]

"What I like about Tzuyu is that she is assertive," said Nayeon, complimenting the youngest member of the group. "She knows exactly what she wants."

&#34;But Tzuyu is also very timid.&#34; [TWICE on V LIVE]

"But Tzuyu is also very timid," said another member refuting Nayeon's assessment of Tzuyu.

Tzuyu: &#34;But aren&#39;t blood type A personalities like that?&#34; [TWICE on V LIVE]

"Aren't blood type A personalities like that?" asked Tzuyu, which made all the other members laugh.

Tzuyu was referring to the blood type personality theory where a person's personality is believed to be shaped by one's blood type.

"Blood type A personalities are timid but they are also assertive and pretty," added Nayeon.

Nayeon: &#34;Blood type A personalities are timid, that&#39;s true.&#34; [TWICE on V LIVE]

Nayeon: &#34;But [blood type A personalities] are also quite pretty.&#34; [TWICE on V LIVE]

"Blood type A personalities don't listen to other people very well," argued Tzuyu. Momo, however, refuted Tzuyu's theory, claiming that she listens to others well despite having a blood type A.

Tzuyu: &#34;We don&#39;t listen to other people very well.&#34; [TWICE on V LIVE]

Momo: &#34;But I listen to other people very well.&#34; [TWICE on V LIVE]

"Good for you, you have a blood type A!" said Tzuyu, sticking to her blood type personality theory.

Tzuyu: &#34;Good for you! You have a blood type A!&#34; [TWICE on V LIVE]

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

