EXO Leads 'Genie Music Popularity Award' Followed by WANNA ONE & BTS

The Golden Disc Awards' poll for "Popularity Award" is open for voting and EXO is currently at the top of the chart.

Stay tuned: The winner of the fierce competition will be determined on January 5.

Online voting began on December 11 at 2 PM and will close on January 5 at 6 PM KST.

Genie Music Award goes to the winner of the domestic chart while the Golden Disc Global Popularity Award is given to the winner of the international chart.

As of December 14, EXO leads the domestic poll with over 79,000 votes followed by Wanna One and BTS who received 52,000 and 42,000 votes respectively. NU'EST W, GOT7 and Seventeen also made it into top 5.

EXO is topping the international chart as well with 27.69%, followed by BTS (23.40%) and GOT7 (12.84%).

International fans can vote via the Golden Disc official application which can be purchased at Google Play and Apple Store. Sixty-one artists are registered to be voted for the award.

The 32nd Golden Disc Awards will be held at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province. The Popularity Award is particularly meaningful for artists in that it is based entirely on the votes by fans.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

