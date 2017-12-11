1 읽는 중

Jungkook Breaks Down Onstage at BTS' Final Conert of the Year

The sensational boy band BTS' Jungkook cried on stage during the band's last concert of the year titled "BTS LIVE TRILOGY: EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR" on December 10. The concert tour, which began in Seoul this February, was held in nineteen different cities around the world.

What made Jungkook cry uncontrollably onstage?

"I'm really happy but," Jungkook couldn't continue his sentence and bent over, crying. He wiped his tears away with a piece of tissue paper that was handed to him.

"I guess this is the last concert," he managed to choke out. "We had so much going on this year and you have given us the opportunity for everything that we've achieved. Thank you so much."

"We will have another concert for sure, but to think this is the last of the year makes me incredibly sad. But at the same time, this is a beautiful moment," he added.

Jungkook couldn't hold back his tears the whole time he spoke.

Passion and effort weren't everything. Our debut was only the beginning. We thought we've lost our way in the midst of indifference. But we were on the right path.

BTS' final concert of 2017 began with these words. When the now-world-renowned boy band debuted in 2017, they were met with indifference.

"The seven of us move forward together," the Boys told the hundreds of fans who greeted them in the audience.

Though their beginning might have been small, they are now undoubtedly one of the most beloved boy bands in the world.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

