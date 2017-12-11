BTS Shares Their Hopes and Dreams for the New Year

BTS has reached new heights of popularity in the American market beginning with their phenomenal performance at the American Music Awards (AMAs) 2017.

All BTS wants for 2018.

The members of the sensational boy band discussed their ambitions and aspirations during the press conference before their final stage at the band's year-end concert titled "BTS LIVE TRILOGY: EPISODE III THE WINGS TOUR" on December 10.

"'MIC Drop Remix' hit No. 28 on The Billboard Hot 100. We aspire to reach No.1 on The Billboard 200, to be listed on Top 10 on The Billboard Hot 100," said Jimin.

"We couldn't believe it when 'MIC Drop' climbed to No. 28 on The Billboard Hot 100," Suga weighed in. "We check The Billboard every week and it still feels surreal to this day. I can't believe this is really happening."

Speaking on the final day of their concert tour, Jin discussed the band's future plan: "our big goal for next year or maybe the year after that is to go on a stadium tour. It's always good to dream big."

BTS' world tour this year started in February in Seoul, and showcased over forty concerts in nineteen different cities around the world, including those in Australia, Japan, and Southeast Asia. Tickets to their concerts all sold out and over 60,000 came to see them in their final concert.

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

