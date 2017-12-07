Shocking Reason Why WANNA ONE's Kang Daniel Got Sick

Wanna One's Kang Daniel is taking a break from his hectic schedule due to severe flu.

Can you guess how many hours of sleep he gets each day?

A representative at YMC Entertainment, the group's label, told the press that "Kang Daniel complained of a headache and dizziness, and had to see the doctor this morning. He got an injection at the hospital and tried to keep up with the schedule, but he was still feeling unwell and decided to take a day off."

Kang is currently resting at home and will see the doctor again if he continues to feel ill.

"Thankfully, the production team has been very understanding and [Kang Daniel] is focusing on getting better for now," the representative added.

Fans are worried that his busy schedule is having an adverse influence on his health.

Kang starts his day at four in the morning and wraps up his day way past midnight, which leaves him with only about an hour or two of sleep per day.

"I just wish I could take a day off," he confessed. "I only get to sleep two to three hours a day," he said on Running Man, a reality game show broadcast on SBS.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

