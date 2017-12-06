Hyuna's New Single 'Lip & Hip' Arouses Controversy

On Dec. 4, Singer Hyuna just released her Thanx Single 'Lip & Hip' commemorating 10-year-anniversary since her debut, and netizens are up in hot debate regarding Hyuna's newest M/V.

Too racy or incredibly sexy?

Hyuna released via Youtube her 'Lip & Hip' M/V. The music video, pertaining to the track title, focused much on Hyuna's hips.

The camera scans Hyuna, scantily clad in excessively short shorts, from bottom to top, or catches Hyuna changing her underwear.

Her M/V has stirred up a huge controversy. While some say "The underage can see the M/V via Youtube, which is very inappropriate for children," denouncing the semi-nudity of Hyuna, others fire back "It's PG-13, so why should children be a problem?"

Hyuna, prior to releasing her song online, performed 'Lip & Hip' at the '2017 Melon Music Awards,' held at Gocheok Sky Dome, Dec. 2nd.

Hyuna, listed as the producer for 'Lip & Hip,' dedicates the album to her fans as a gift for standing by her all the 10 years. Wishing for last summer's 'BABE's hit streak to continue with Hyuna's newest 'Lip & Hip'!

Click to see the whole video!

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

