"The Baby of BTS" Jungkook Is Baby No More

When BTS debuted in 2013, Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS, was only sixteen. Over the course of three years, Jungkook transformed from a lanky teenager to a buff big-name K-pop star.

These photos document Jungkook's boy-to-man transition.

"Jungkook's transformation is incredible," wrote one fan.

Jin is photographed together by Jungkook's side on the day of the youngest member's middle school graduation.

He has, of course, gotten taller and his frame is also definitely more masculine.

These photos show how much "the baby of BTS" has grown over the years!

By Gothesun and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

