BTS JUNGKOOK Caught On Camera Watching SUNMI X TAEMIN At '2017 MAMA'

중앙일보

입력

The camera caught BTS Jungkook bedazzled by SHINee's Taemin and Sunmi together on stage.

Look at his adorable expressions!

BTS Jungkook(left) and Sunmi X Taemin collaborating on stage. Photo from Youtube channel M2(left) and Mnet.

Taemin and Sunmi had a collaboration stage at '2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA),' held at Hong Kong's AsiaWorld-Expo. Respectively selected for 'Best Dance Performance Male/Female Solo,' the two collaborated to put on stage a mix of Sunmi's 'Gashina' and Taemin's 'MOVE.'

SHINee&#39;s Taemin. Photo from Mnet.

Sunmi. Photo from Mnet.

Photo from Mnet.

Their hot and heavy on-stage performance went viral, and the performance was well received not only by fans but also celebrities.

Mnet's digital channel 'M2' official Youtube channel released moments of BTS members watching Sunmi and Taemin's collaboration. Jungkook's expression, especially, caught the eyes of many.

BTS members, with Jungkook second from left. Photo from Youtube channel M2.

BTS members, with Jungkook second from left. Photo from Youtube channel M2.

Jungkook couldn't stop gasping at the stage. He kept nodding his head, continuously letting out a short 'wow' in awe. ARMY seems to have fallen in love with how adorable Jungkook reacted, as many commented: "He's so cute."

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

