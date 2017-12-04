1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Jungkook Crushing on IU Big Time

중앙일보

입력

BTS' Jungkook fanboyed bigtime at the Melon Music Awards 2017 on December 2.

It these aren't signs of a serious crush, then we don't know what is! ♥

It is no secret that Jungkook is a hardcore fan of IU. He has also repeatedly named the 24-year-old singer as his celebrity crush.

When IU's name was called as the winner of the 'Year of the Album Award,' Jungkook was spotted beaming widely.

When IU asked the audience if she was being "long-winded" during her award acceptance speech, Jungkook, who was in the audience, shook his head in denial, encouraging her to go on.

When IU approached Jungkook, he is unable to look her in the eye, turning away from her shyly and merely continuing to applaud.

It these aren't signs of a serious crush, then we don't know what is!

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT