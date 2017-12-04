CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Jungkook Crushing on IU Big Time

BTS' Jungkook fanboyed bigtime at the Melon Music Awards 2017 on December 2.

It these aren't signs of a serious crush, then we don't know what is! ♥

It is no secret that Jungkook is a hardcore fan of IU. He has also repeatedly named the 24-year-old singer as his celebrity crush.

When IU's name was called as the winner of the 'Year of the Album Award,' Jungkook was spotted beaming widely.

When IU asked the audience if she was being "long-winded" during her award acceptance speech, Jungkook, who was in the audience, shook his head in denial, encouraging her to go on.

When IU approached Jungkook, he is unable to look her in the eye, turning away from her shyly and merely continuing to applaud.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com