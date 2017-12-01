1 읽는 중

PARK BO-GUM Pulling Off All Three Looks Hosting '2017 MAMA In Japan'

Actor Park Bo-gum hosted the '2017 MAMA in Japan (Mnet Asian Music Awards),' held in Yokohama Arena, Japan, on Nov. 29, catching eyes of many with his fashionable outfit from head to toe.

Which style suits him the best?

1. On the Red Carpet

Park Bo-gum had on a black tie, rocking his man fringes by gently brushing it upwards using wax. Wearing a flowery patterned black suit, he pulled off every single detail of his outfit, making him picture perfect for an awards ceremony.

2. MAMA Opening

Park Bo-gum, wearing his hair down, parting his hair down the middle. He's wearing a velvety black suit, accessorized with a showy silver brooch. The brooch was neatly cut yet wild enough to catch your eye.

3. MAMA Closing

As he closed '2017 MAMA in Japan,' Park altered his hair a bit, his hair more seemingly blow dryed and hairsprayed as compared to the op. His eye makeup accentuated his deep eyes. Wearing a wine-colored jacket, his shirt lined with a black ribbon, Park Bo-gum showed off his masculinity.

Fans marveled at the diverse outfits Park presented. From an affectionate debate about whether Park looked better with his hair up or down, fans are discussing and praising Park from head to toe, commenting that "everything and anything suit him perfectly."

Park stated at MAMA "I hope [for MAMA] to become a venue for people of diverse backgrounds to gather and socialize. I envision a festival where people can mend the generation gap, the different cultures and languages, harmonizing with one another via music."

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

