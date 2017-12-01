1 읽는 중

WannaOne's PARK JI-HOON Files Charges Against Sexual Harassment

중앙일보

입력

WannaOne's Park Ji-hoon's agency filed legal charges against malicious sexual comments.

He's not even 19 years old

Park Ji-hoon. Photo from Instagram @wannaone.official

Park Ji-hoon's agency Maroo Entertainment, via its social media account on Nov. 29, revealed that a lawsuit was on its way regarding defamation charges.

Park Ji-hoon. Photo from Instagram @wannaone.official

Maroo Entertainment stated, "after some time of thorough monitoring, we've found countless incidents of severe sexual harassment, malicious rumors and personal attacks to Park Ji-hoon, who's underage." The agency added, "we've filed legal charges on Oct. 24th at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office."

WananOne&#39;s Park Ji-hoon on his way to KBS&#39;s music program &#39;Music Bank.&#39; In Yeouido, on Nov. 17. Photo by Park Chanwoo.

 Maroo Entertainment further claimed, "there will be no favorable arrangements, and we plan to push for a maximum sentence regarding the charges."

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

