WannaOne's PARK JI-HOON Files Charges Against Sexual Harassment

WannaOne's Park Ji-hoon's agency filed legal charges against malicious sexual comments.

He's not even 19 years old

Park Ji-hoon's agency Maroo Entertainment, via its social media account on Nov. 29, revealed that a lawsuit was on its way regarding defamation charges.

Maroo Entertainment stated, "after some time of thorough monitoring, we've found countless incidents of severe sexual harassment, malicious rumors and personal attacks to Park Ji-hoon, who's underage." The agency added, "we've filed legal charges on Oct. 24th at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office."

Maroo Entertainment further claimed, "there will be no favorable arrangements, and we plan to push for a maximum sentence regarding the charges."

By Goldbin and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

