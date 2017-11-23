1 읽는 중

Which Celebs Are Taking the Korean CSAT Right Now?

The 2018 Korean College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) begins today. Idols born in 1999 will take the test, but some idols have stated that they won't take the entrance exam, forgoing their chances for college.

Is your favorite idol taking the CSAT today?

[photo from Red Velvet(left) and WannaOne's Instagram]

[photo from Red Velvet(left) and WannaOne&#39;s Instagram]


Celebrities Not Taking The CSAT

Actor Kim Yoo Jung, Idols Gugudan's Mina, Red Velvet's Yeri, WannaOne's Park Woo Jin, NCT's Mark, and April's Naeun

Kim Yoo Jung told her fans "After a considerable time discussing with my parents, I've decided not to pursue my academic career. I won't be taking the CSAT."

[photo from Kim Yoo Jung's Instagram]

[photo from Kim Yoo Jung&#39;s Instagram]

Mina, Yeri, Park Woo Jin, Mark also announced that they won't be taking the CSAT either.

Gugudan's Mina [photo from Gugudan's Instagram]

Gugudan&#39;s Mina [photo from Gugudan&#39;s Instagram]

Red Velvet's Yeri [photo from Red Velvet's Instagram]

Red Velvet&#39;s Yeri [photo from Red Velvet&#39;s Instagram]

WannaOne's Park Woo Jin[photo from WannaOne's Instagram]

WannaOne&#39;s Park Woo Jin[photo from WannaOne&#39;s Instagram]

NCT's Mark [photo from NCT's Instagram]

NCT&#39;s Mark [photo from NCT&#39;s Instagram]

April's Naeun [photo from April's Instagram]

April&#39;s Naeun [photo from April&#39;s Instagram]

Actor Kim So Hyun, Idol WannaOne's Park Ji Hoon

Some celebrities were given special admission, rendering the CSAT useless. The Korean education system gives students two options; special admission (similar to early acceptance) and general admission according to the CSAT results. Should one receive special admission, students have no need to take the CSAT.

Actor Kim So Hyun was accepted to the Hanyang University's College of Theatre and Film via special admission.

[photo from Kim So-hyun's Instagram]

[photo from Kim So-hyun&#39;s Instagram]

WannaOne's Park Ji Hoon was given special admission to Chung-Ang University's College of Arts as well.

WannaOne's Park Ji Hoon [photo from WannaOne's Instagram]

WannaOne&#39;s Park Ji Hoon [photo from WannaOne&#39;s Instagram]


Celebrities Taking the Korean CSAT

Actor Jin Ji Hee, Idols Cosmic Girls' Yeonjung, Weki Meki's Kim Do Yeon, Oh My Girl's Arin, and Momoland's JooE

A number of idols are taking the CSAT right now.

[photo from Jin Ji Hee's Instagram]

[photo from Jin Ji Hee&#39;s Instagram]

Cosmic Girls' Yeonjung [photo from Cosmic Girls' Instagram]

Cosmic Girls&#39; Yeonjung [photo from Cosmic Girls&#39; Instagram]

Weki Meki's Kim Do Yeon [photo from Weki Meki's Instagram]

Weki Meki&#39;s Kim Do Yeon [photo from Weki Meki&#39;s Instagram]

Oh My Girl's Arin [photo from Oh My Girl's Instagram]

Oh My Girl&#39;s Arin [photo from Oh My Girl&#39;s Instagram]

Momoland's JooE [photo from Momoland's Instagram]

Momoland&#39;s JooE [photo from Momoland&#39;s Instagram]

We wish them the best of luck!

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

