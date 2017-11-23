Which Celebs Are Taking the Korean CSAT Right Now?

The 2018 Korean College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) begins today. Idols born in 1999 will take the test, but some idols have stated that they won't take the entrance exam, forgoing their chances for college.

Is your favorite idol taking the CSAT today?



Celebrities Not Taking The CSAT

Actor Kim Yoo Jung, Idols Gugudan's Mina, Red Velvet's Yeri, WannaOne's Park Woo Jin, NCT's Mark, and April's Naeun



Kim Yoo Jung told her fans "After a considerable time discussing with my parents, I've decided not to pursue my academic career. I won't be taking the CSAT."

Mina, Yeri, Park Woo Jin, Mark also announced that they won't be taking the CSAT either.

Actor Kim So Hyun, Idol WannaOne's Park Ji Hoon

Some celebrities were given special admission, rendering the CSAT useless. The Korean education system gives students two options; special admission (similar to early acceptance) and general admission according to the CSAT results. Should one receive special admission, students have no need to take the CSAT.

Actor Kim So Hyun was accepted to the Hanyang University's College of Theatre and Film via special admission.

WannaOne's Park Ji Hoon was given special admission to Chung-Ang University's College of Arts as well.



Celebrities Taking the Korean CSAT

Actor Jin Ji Hee, Idols Cosmic Girls' Yeonjung, Weki Meki's Kim Do Yeon, Oh My Girl's Arin, and Momoland's JooE



A number of idols are taking the CSAT right now.

We wish them the best of luck!

By Bongbong and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

