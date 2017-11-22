1 읽는 중

Petit Park Ji-hoon of WannaOne and Big Bang On Air Together

WannaOne&#39;s Park Ji-Hoon as an elementary student, 2007. [photo from Youtube channel &#34;Aethelmaer Agle&#34;]

WannaOne's Park Ji-Hoon appeared on TV with world-famous boy group Big Bang, but this happened long before, with Ji-Hoon as a little boy!

[photo from Big Bang&#39;s Instagram]

On Mnet's 'IDOL WORLD,' aired in 2007, boy group Big Bang made an appearance, engaging in "contests" with five unknown guests.

WannaOne&#39;s Park Ji-Hoon as an elementary student, 2007. [photo from Youtube channel &#34;Aethelmaer Agle&#34;]

G-Dragon picked as his opponent the contestant behind door No. 1. The person behind was now WannaOne member Park Ji-hoon. Baby boy Ji-hoon introduced himself as "having the best face and best body." He then was in the first grade of elementary school. He said that his pet name was "a cute plump."

WannaOne&#39;s Park Ji-Hoon as an elementary student, 2007, with Big Bang members. [photo from Youtube channel &#34;Aethelmaer Agle&#34;]

Ji-hoon said "I want to be a child actor like Park Ji Bin" and "I have a long way to go, but I'll try my best." Ji-hoon's eyes swelled up with tears, probably as a child under stress of appearing in front of many cameras. The host, TV reporter Park Seul Gi, comforted the little boy actor.

He made the audience burst out laughing by saying that his mom made him self-introduce himself. Ji-hoon also had a 'crying battle' with Big Bang members.

[photo from Instagram]

Ji-hoon earned his title as the 'wink boy,' derived from his performance of 'It's Me (Pick Me)' on 'Produce 101 Season 2.' He was voted runner-up in the final episode of 'Produce 101 Season 2,' making him a member of WannaOne, who successfully made their debut.

[photo from Instagram]

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

