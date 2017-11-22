Petit Park Ji-hoon of WannaOne and Big Bang On Air Together

WannaOne's Park Ji-Hoon appeared on TV with world-famous boy group Big Bang, but this happened long before, with Ji-Hoon as a little boy!

On Mnet's 'IDOL WORLD,' aired in 2007, boy group Big Bang made an appearance, engaging in "contests" with five unknown guests.

G-Dragon picked as his opponent the contestant behind door No. 1. The person behind was now WannaOne member Park Ji-hoon. Baby boy Ji-hoon introduced himself as "having the best face and best body." He then was in the first grade of elementary school. He said that his pet name was "a cute plump."

Ji-hoon said "I want to be a child actor like Park Ji Bin" and "I have a long way to go, but I'll try my best." Ji-hoon's eyes swelled up with tears, probably as a child under stress of appearing in front of many cameras. The host, TV reporter Park Seul Gi, comforted the little boy actor.

Precious photos of WannaOne's Ji-hoon now and then

He made the audience burst out laughing by saying that his mom made him self-introduce himself. Ji-hoon also had a 'crying battle' with Big Bang members.

Ji-hoon earned his title as the 'wink boy,' derived from his performance of 'It's Me (Pick Me)' on 'Produce 101 Season 2.' He was voted runner-up in the final episode of 'Produce 101 Season 2,' making him a member of WannaOne, who successfully made their debut.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

