사회

6 Throwback Photos of BTS Jin's Graduation

중앙일보

입력

[photo from online community]

Fans are loving boy group Bangtan Boys (BTS) member Jin's university graduation photos.

[photo from online community]

On an online community, a post titled 'Jin's graduation photos' was uploaded.

[photo from online community]

The post features pages from a compilation album of Konkuk University's graduates. In the picture, Jin is picture-perfect, with his handsome looks and tall height.

Actor Park Hae-jin(left) as the widely popular Yoo Jung in the TV drama &#39;Cheese In the Trap,&#39; and the webtoon&#39;s portrayal of Yoo Jung (right) [photo from Mount Movement management]

The writer said "I knew Jin was hot, but I didn't know that he was this hot" and said that "his picture reminds me of Yoo Jung sunbae(senior) from the popular webtoon 'Cheese in the Trap.' 'Cheese in the Trap' is a webtoon adapted into a TV drama and to be made into a film. Female viewers loved the webtoon for Yoo Jung sunbae, described to be incredibly good-looking, and his love story with the female protagonist.

BTS Twitter releases Jin&#39;s graduation photos [photo from BTS Twitter]

Jin graduated from Konkuk University's College of Arts & Design. He, unfortunately, could not attend his own graduation ceremony, held at Konkuk University, Gwangjin District, due to his attendance at the 6th Gaon Chart Music Awards, held at the Jamsil Arena, Songpa District.

[photo from Naver V App]

On Naver V App, streaming live, Jin said "I really wanted to go to my graduation ceremony because I wanted to wear the graduation cap. I told my management that I wanted to go, but sadly couldn't, due to my schedule."

Take a peek at Jin's mesmerizing picture-perfect graduation photos

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com

