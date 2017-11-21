1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Enraged Apink's Jung Eun-ji Has Something to Say to the Blackmailer

중앙일보

입력

업데이트

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Jung Eun-ji of Apink came clean bout her thoughts regarding the repeated threats of terror attacks.

Even Interpol is cooperating to arrest the offender.

On November 21, Jung posted a message to the blackmailer on her Instagram:

I don't know who you are but legal proceedings have identified you. As Canada and South Korea have different laws, you are yet to be punished for your wrongdoings. I request that stronger measures be taken to arrest the offender who continues to cause damage. I thank the police officers who always work hard for our safety. I would also like to thank and apologize to the reporters who came and had to wait today.

관련기사

On the same day, the press conference for the new TV series Untouchable had to be put on hold for twenty minutes due to a phone call claiming that explosive device had been planted at the site. Special police unit had to inspect the area accordingly.

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Photo from Ilgan Sports

Apink had been subjected to repeated threats of bomb attack since June. A representative at the group's management company disclosed that while "the offender currently resides outside South Korea," he will be promptly arrested with the cooperation of the Interpol.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서
2024 아트 & 패션 트렌드 보고서

Posted by 더 하이엔드

영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT