Enraged Apink's Jung Eun-ji Has Something to Say to the Blackmailer

Jung Eun-ji of Apink came clean bout her thoughts regarding the repeated threats of terror attacks.

Even Interpol is cooperating to arrest the offender.

On November 21, Jung posted a message to the blackmailer on her Instagram:

I don't know who you are but legal proceedings have identified you. As Canada and South Korea have different laws, you are yet to be punished for your wrongdoings. I request that stronger measures be taken to arrest the offender who continues to cause damage. I thank the police officers who always work hard for our safety. I would also like to thank and apologize to the reporters who came and had to wait today.

On the same day, the press conference for the new TV series Untouchable had to be put on hold for twenty minutes due to a phone call claiming that explosive device had been planted at the site. Special police unit had to inspect the area accordingly.

Apink had been subjected to repeated threats of bomb attack since June. A representative at the group's management company disclosed that while "the offender currently resides outside South Korea," he will be promptly arrested with the cooperation of the Interpol.

