사회

SHINee's Minho Makes Vogue's List of Sexiest Men Alive

중앙일보

입력

Photo from SM Entertainment

Minho of SHINee made Vogue's list of twelve sexiest men alive.

"His mere presence leads to headlines," wrote Vogue.

[사진 Sm 엔터테인먼트]

Minho happened to be the only Korean on the list.

"After stealing the spotlight from Melania Trump during the First Family’s visit to South Korea, the whole world was eager to find out more about Shinee superstar, Minho," explained the fashion magazine.

Minho (right) standing next to the U.S. First Lady Melania Trump (left)

Vogue introduced Minho as "a K-pop veteran with a voice like silk," whose "mere presence leads to headlines and fainting fans."

Photo from SM Entertainment

The list includes some of the most high-profile male celebrities around the world including Chris Pine, Ezra Miller, Frank ocean, Emmanuel Macron, and Pharrell Williams, among others.

Photo from SM Entertainment

[사진 Sm 엔터테인먼트]

The South Korean President Moon Jae-in had prepared a video message from the K-Pop star as a gift to the Indonesian first daughter, who is a known fan of the popular boy band.

Photo from SM Entertainment

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

