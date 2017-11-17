SHINee's Minho Makes Vogue's List of Sexiest Men Alive

Minho of SHINee made Vogue's list of twelve sexiest men alive.

"His mere presence leads to headlines," wrote Vogue.

Minho happened to be the only Korean on the list.

"After stealing the spotlight from Melania Trump during the First Family’s visit to South Korea, the whole world was eager to find out more about Shinee superstar, Minho," explained the fashion magazine.

Vogue introduced Minho as "a K-pop veteran with a voice like silk," whose "mere presence leads to headlines and fainting fans."

The list includes some of the most high-profile male celebrities around the world including Chris Pine, Ezra Miller, Frank ocean, Emmanuel Macron, and Pharrell Williams, among others.

By Bongbong and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

