This Girl Group Member Almost Died Trying.. but Transformed into a Beauty in the End!

Girl group TWICE member Jihyo's before-and-after pictures of going on a diet are going viral.

Jihyo had chubby cheeks during her appearance on Mnet's 'SIXTEEN' aired on 2015. Jihyo made her debut as TWICE on Oct. 2015. She had a plump figure back then, but she seems to have been on a diet ever since.

What's her beauty secret?

Panels on MBC show 'Mystery Music Show: King of Mask Singer' described Jihyo as "having the figure of a married woman who had children" or "seem to be suffering from turtleneck syndrome, whereas idols these days strictly maintain their figure."

Viewers went furious over the panels' remarks, saying that the panels went out of line to criticize Jihyo's appearance. 'Mystery Music Show: King of Mask Singer' is a TV show where the cast, wearing masks, put their singing voices to the test.

Lately, however, many compliment Jihyo for her figure, whereas she used to hear that her figure was not idol-like. Recent Instagram comments say "Who needs cosmetic surgery when you can simply go on a diet. Look at Jihyo." Web users, upon seeing Jihyo's before-and-after pictures, awe at how "her face has gotten smaller."

Here are pictures of Jihyo onstage.

2015 'SIXTEEN' appearance

2015 'Like Ooh-Ahh' onstage performance

2016 'Cheer Up' official pictures and onstage performance

2017 'Signal' official pictures and onstage performance

TWICE released their first studio album 'Twicetagram' on Oct. 30 and is actively showing off their title 'LIKEY.' Jihyo surprised fans with her ever more slender figure. Jihyo's stunning abs also caught the attention of her fans.

By Gothesun and Suwon Han voomvoomk@gmail.com