사회

G-Dragon Rumored to be Dating an Ex-Girl Group Member

중앙일보

입력

Lee Joo-yeon, an ex-member of the girl group After School, posted a video of herself and G-Dragon on the newest trending app named Kwai late at night on October 30.

The two were caught being lovey-dovey on camera.

Kwai, an app that lets you dub over snippets from a soap opera or a song, is trending on social media after IU and Suzy uploaded videos of themselves lip-syncing via the app. Apparently, the app automatically uploads contents that you film.

The app is now churning the rumor mill with speculations of celebrity romance – and one of them involves G-Dragon.

G-Dragon and Joo-yeon were seen being goofy together on the clip. Some suggested a possible romantic association between the two who seemed to be enjoying each other’s company.

Joo-yeon's representative, however, has denied the rumors claiming that she and G-Dragon are just good friends and nothing more.

By Goldbin and Arin Kim voomvoomk@gmail.com

