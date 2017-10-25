K-Pop Idols Known as 'The Human Peach'

I can't take my eyes off your fair skin. How do I ever get tired of you? - IU, Peach (2012)

Sulli, ex-member of the girl group f(x), is often called 'the human peach' because of her fair skin and blushing cheeks that evoke the image of a peach.

A fellow singer IU gave Sulli the fruity nickname. The two bonded hosting the K-pop music show 'Inkigayo' together back in 2011. IU even released a song titled 'Peach' that she later revealed was inspired by Sulli and dedicated the song to her. It is not an overstatement to say that Sulli came to be known as 'the human peach' because of IU.

In 2013, Sulli modeled for a peach scented product by the cosmetic brand 'Etude House,' and the commercial further promoted Sulli's peachy reputation.

Is Sulli the only star nicknamed 'the human peach'? Many deem Ji-hoon Park of the boy group Wanna One as resembling the fruit as well.

Wanna One is currently modeling for the cosmetic brand 'Innisfree,' and Ji-hoon is spotted with a peach drawn on his cheek in the ads.

Ji-hoon finished second place in the season 2 of the audition program 'Produce 101' broadcast on Mnet early this year. His signature gesture with the catchphrase 'you're in my heart' became very popular. Fans loved him in his peach-shade sweatshirt.

Other girl group members are also nicknamed after different fruits. Joy of Red Velvet is known as 'the apple,' and Nayeon of Twice is often called 'the cherry.'

Do you see the resemblance?