[명화로 영어 배우기 ‘아트 잉글리시’] 메리 커셋의 ‘밀짚모자를 쓴 아이’

그림을 보며 함께 얘기해 봐요.
소녀가 슬퍼 보이네요.
- 소녀는 왜 슬픈 걸까요?
- 여러분은 어떨 때 슬퍼지나요?
- 친구가 슬퍼할 때 무엇을 해주고 싶은가요?
감상 가이드
눈썹과 입술, 두 볼 등을 꼼꼼히 살펴보면서 소녀의 기분을 느낄 수 있도록 해주세요.
아이와 함께 다양한 표정을 지어 보며 어떤 감정인지 맞춰보는 놀이를 해보세요.
화가에 대하여
메리 커셋(1844년~1926년)은 미국의 여류 화가입니다. 주로 프랑스에서 활동했으며, 밝고 경쾌한 인상주의 화풍으로 엄마와 아이의 일상을 그린 작품을 많이 남겼습니다.
Let’s talk about the painting.
The girl looks sad.
- Why does the girl look sad?
- The girl looks sad because she lost her toy.
- When are you sad?
- I’m sad when my puppy is sick.
Appreciation Guide
Look at the girl’s eyebrows, lips, and cheeks carefully and have your child imagine being sad.
Make different facial expressions with your child and take turns guessing what they mean.
About the Artist
Mary Cassatt (1844 - 1926) was an American female painter. She usually stayed in France and created images of the social and private lives of women, with particular emphasis on the intimate bonds between mothers and children.
아트 잉글리시는 예술 작품을 통해 영어를 익히는 유아 대상 교육 콘텐츠입니다. 명화를 보면서 어휘나 표현의 의미를 자연스럽게 느낄 수 있도록 만들었습니다. 미술사를 대표하는 대가들의 그림을 보며 아이들과 함께 대화를 나누어 보세요. 영어 실력은 물론이고 감수성과 상상력 또한 훌쩍 자라는 것을 경험할 수 있을 것입니다.
