[명화로 영어 배우기 ‘아트 잉글리시’] 메리 커셋의 ‘밀짚모자를 쓴 아이’

Appreciation Guide

Look at the girl’s eyebrows, lips, and cheeks carefully and have your child imagine being sad.

Make different facial expressions with your child and take turns guessing what they mean.

About the Artist

Mary Cassatt (1844 - 1926) was an American female painter. She usually stayed in France and created images of the social and private lives of women, with particular emphasis on the intimate bonds between mothers and children.

아트 잉글리시는 예술 작품을 통해 영어를 익히는 유아 대상 교육 콘텐츠입니다. 명화를 보면서 어휘나 표현의 의미를 자연스럽게 느낄 수 있도록 만들었습니다. 미술사를 대표하는 대가들의 그림을 보며 아이들과 함께 대화를 나누어 보세요. 영어 실력은 물론이고 감수성과 상상력 또한 훌쩍 자라는 것을 경험할 수 있을 것입니다.

