Saudi Arabia Lights Up in Purple to Welcome BTS

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Saudi Arabia gives BTS a proper welcome!

Riyadh "purples" BTS too!

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

The capital of Saudi Arabia Riyadh has turned purple just for BTS.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Many buildings in the city lit up in purple in preparation for their concert.

The trend of turning on purple lights on at famous landmarks to welcome BTS has become a trend after the New York Empire State Building.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

These are some additional photos of the purple welcomes in major cities that held BTS' concerts.

London - Wembley Stadium

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Paris - State de France Stadium

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Osaka - Expo City Redhorse Ferris Wheel

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Meanwhile BTS' Riyadh concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. AST on the 11th at the King Fahd International Stadium.

By Julie Yim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:
Billie Eilish Defends BTS After They Were Booed From The Crowd

