Billie Eilish Defends BTS After They Were Booed From The Crowd

Billie Eilish is one of the most successful and talented artists right now, and her sweet gesture towards BTS is warming many ARMYs' hearts.

How sweet of her! And while we're at it, can we please get a collab?

Billie appeared in a music festival in Texas, and during her Q&A interview, she was asked about BTS. When she asked the crowd if she should listen to BTS the crowd shouted yes. However, if you listen carefully, you can hear that some weren't too happy about her listening the BTS songs.

She put her hands over her mouth and asked them to stop.

"Stop! Oh my god that's so mean"

Then she said "Imma listen to them. They're(BTS) very nice. They said some nice things about me".

And in fact, they did. BTS has always shown their love for Billie. Jungkook bounced around his hotel to Billie's hit song Bad Guy, and he also mentioned her during a radio interview that she would be his dream artist to collaborate with.

This must-have reached Billie as well, thus her reaction towards the rude people in the crowd!

So Billie, while you're at listening to their music, why not consider collabing with them to help Jungkook's dream come true?

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

