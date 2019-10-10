1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Billie Eilish Defends BTS After They Were Booed From The Crowd

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Facebook

Photo from Facebook

Billie Eilish is one of the most successful and talented artists right now, and her sweet gesture towards BTS is warming many ARMYs' hearts.

How sweet of her! And while we're at it, can we please get a collab?

Billie appeared in a music festival in Texas, and during her Q&A interview, she was asked about BTS. When she asked the crowd if she should listen to BTS the crowd shouted yes. However, if you listen carefully, you can hear that some weren't too happy about her listening the BTS songs.

She put her hands over her mouth and asked them to stop.

"Stop! Oh my god that's so mean"

Then she said "Imma listen to them. They're(BTS) very nice. They said some nice things about me".

And in fact, they did. BTS has always shown their love for Billie. Jungkook bounced around his hotel to Billie's hit song Bad Guy, and he also mentioned her during a radio interview that she would be his dream artist to collaborate with.

This must-have reached Billie as well, thus her reaction towards the rude people in the crowd!

So Billie, while you're at listening to their music, why not consider collabing with them to help Jungkook's dream come true?

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
Why JIN Had a Mental Breakdown in the Middle of the Night

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT