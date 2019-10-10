BTS Pop-Up Store Opening Up In Gangnam!

Armys! Get ready to gather in Gangnam because a super scale BTS pop-up store is coming soon!

Can't wait to try out all the activities and get hands on the merch!

On October 10th BigHit revealed a poster of BTS' pop-up store on their official social media. The pop-up store 'House of BTS' will be open from October 18 until January 5th next year.

'House of BTS' is an upgraded version of the BTS World Tour Pop-Up Store which visited 5 major cities last May and June. The store will use all three stories of the building and also the underground floor to give interactive experience for fans.

'House of BTS' will provide a space where you can experience various locations from BTS' music videos, a BTS show room, and more. The pop-up store will be decorated in bright pink just like the album cover of Map of the Soul: Persona. 'House of BTS' is a multi-experience space where people can try out various activities that is unlike any other pop-up store.

Meanwhile, BTS is currently on their extended world tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself in Saudi Arabia.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:

BTS Renews Contract with 'Korea Yakult'