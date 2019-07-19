1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Who's Most Likely To Perform At The 2020 Grammy Awards? You Guessed It

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter @piecesofmind_jm

Photo from Twitter @piecesofmind_jm

Yesterday, on July 18th, Billboard posted a new internet vote for who the viewers want to see most performing at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Who do you think is currently winning?

BTS is really ahead of the votes

Well, you probably already guessed it! It's BTS.

Among the list are promising and world-renowned artists like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and many more. But in that celebrated list, BTS is currently ahead with a whopping 64% of the votes. And the count is going up by the minute! Currently, more than 22,000 people have voted for BTS and runner-up is the artist Lizzo with her count a little over 2000.

BTS seems like they're really ahead in the votes!

Go here to cast your vote on who you think should perform at the 2020 Grammy awards!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article: 
UN HQ Announces BTS as the Top Rank Global Sustainable Future Leader

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT