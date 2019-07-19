Who's Most Likely To Perform At The 2020 Grammy Awards? You Guessed It

Yesterday, on July 18th, Billboard posted a new internet vote for who the viewers want to see most performing at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Who do you think is currently winning?

BTS is really ahead of the votes

Well, you probably already guessed it! It's BTS.

Among the list are promising and world-renowned artists like Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and many more. But in that celebrated list, BTS is currently ahead with a whopping 64% of the votes. And the count is going up by the minute! Currently, more than 22,000 people have voted for BTS and runner-up is the artist Lizzo with her count a little over 2000.

BTS seems like they're really ahead in the votes!

Go here to cast your vote on who you think should perform at the 2020 Grammy awards!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

