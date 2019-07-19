UN HQ Announces BTS as the Top Rank Global Sustainable Future Leader

Congratulations BTS and ARMY! You guys have been acknowledged by none other than the United Nations!

ARMYs were also selected as Top Rank Sustainable Global Group!



The Korean Association for Supporting the SDGs for the UN (UNSDGS) has announced the Global Sustainable Leader 100 list today in the United Nations Headquarters in New York today, Jul 19th. The list includes MS founder Bill Gates as Top Rank Global Business Leader, Apple CEO Tim Cook as The Most Excellent Sustainable Global Business Leader, and actor Leonardo DiCaprio as Top Rank Sustainable Social & Environmental Leader.

The evaluation criteria include Environment, Governance, Policy, Economic Performance, Innovativeness, Resilience and Wellness Enhancement, Expandability, Relations with the United Nations and the Government, SDGs-related activities, and Relations with the Association.

BTS was selected as the only Top Rank Global Sustainable Future Leader, and ARMYs were also included in the Top Rank Sustainable Global Group.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

