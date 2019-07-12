1 읽는 중

ITZY Coming Back With an "ICY" Summer Song!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

The track list for ITZY's next comeback album is released!

The song is composed and arranged by the one and only J.Y. Park!

JYP released the track list for ITZY's new album IT'Z ICY on their social media today, July 12th.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

The title song ICY is a song both composed and arranged by Park Jin-young himself, which is the first time ITZY is performing a legit JYP song. It's going to be a fresh summer song with funky sounds. The trendy song portrays ITZY's confidence of not being brought down by other people.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

The album will not only include new tracks such as CHERRY and IT'z SUMMER, but also remix versions of Dalla Dalla and Want It?.

Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

The MV for their new title song will be released at midnight on 29th of July. The song will be released the same day at 6PM(KST).

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

