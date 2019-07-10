ITZY's Comeback Teaser Photo Revealed & And Where To Get The Outfits In The Photo!

Mark the date! ITZY is coming back on July 29th with their newest album IT'z ICY!

ITZY is going to be the next big thing this summer and so are you with these fashion items!

The news of ITZY's comeback is already inciting high expectations from K-pop lovers since it's ITZY's first comeback after their sensational debut album, ITz Different. The music video of the title track Dalla Dalla brought forth an immediate and explosive reaction from fans by hitting 10 million views within the first 18 hours of its release. ITZY even became a recording-setting K-pop rookie group with their music video hitting 100 million views in the shortest amount of time, in a total of only 57 days, and they also became the K-pop group to win first place in music shows in the shortest amount of time of the debut. Since their first win in a music show they have won first place 8 times more. Different indeed it was.

So yea, it's apparent why people are already counting down to see what kind of sensational new wave of K-pop ITZY is going to bring next to the scene.

And already from the title of the album, IT'z ICY , you can sense their solid determination to take over as the queens of summer and cool the sweltering summer heat off with their music.

We already know that ITZY is going to be next best thing with this album so the question remains is do you want to stay ahead of fashion and know where ITZY got their outfits to revamp your closet?

ITZY's outfits are from the brand ICEBERG! How fitting to the theme!

Most of their outfits are revamped to suit ITZY better but the designs are originally from the ICEBERG- SPRING 2019 Ready-to-wear collection, displayed in the Milan Capsule SS19 Fashion show.

Here! See for yourself!

Ryujin's outfit is the ICEBERG logo intarsia jumper and is priced at $828. The shoulder cut-outs and the sequin sleeves are definitely what makes the outfit unique.

Yuna is wearing the all over Logo shirt dress which costs about $356.66. She accentuated her figure by cinching her waist with a silver sequin belt!

Chaeryeong is wearing the color-block logo jumper underneath her holographic one-shoulder top. This is the hardest one to recognize its original form because it's been reformed the most. But you can still barely recognize the sweater from its unique design of color blocks on the sleeve. Unfortunately, this jumper is sold out.

Yeji's outfit is definitely my personal favorite! She is wearing a sequinned mini-dress with multi logos that is priced at $1275. You can see she completely reformed her dress by turning it into a bold two piece!

Lia is wearing a sequinned one-shoulder mini dress that costs $1,060. Of course the dress seems to fit her like a glove and looks absolutely seamless on her but her attention-grabbing statement accessories are also what completes her look. Her over the knee boots are from Le Silla and $915. Her Swarovski-embellished choker is from Marine Serre and it's $747! Her whole look is absolutely dazzling!

Unfortunately, I know I certainly can't afford to pay over $1000 to add another fashion piece to my closet. But ITZY's teaser photo still gives me the brilliant fashion inspo I need to ice this summer! Sequins, shoulder cut-outs, bold colors, and holographic designs are going to be all the craze this summer judging from ITZY's photo!

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com



Related Article:

BAEKHYUN'S Solo Album Reaches Over 400,000 Copies In Pre-Sales!