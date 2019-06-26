1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

Today is Your Chance to Become a BTS Manager!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from BTS World website

Photo from BTS World website

Game company Netmarble is releasing their new BTS management game BTS WORLD today at 6PM (KST). It will be released in 176 countries in Apple Appstore and Google Playstore.

"BTS World" to be Released Today at 6PM!

BTS WORLD is a storytelling mobile game where the user becomes the manager of BTS. You can travel back to before BTS's debut and help them develop into a global superstar.

Alongside the main story of BTS's growth, an additional content called Another Story where the members appear as the main character is also available.

BTS WORLD includes exclusive contents such as over 10,000 photos and 100 video clips. You can also interact with the BTS members in the game by texting, on social media, phone calls and even video calls. Collect BTS cards with their picture and voice to develop each member and gather various stories.

The album BTS WORLD OST will be released in June 28th including the title song Heartbeat which will be released today June 26th and also previously released soundtracks Dream Glow, A Brand New Day, and All Night.

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related articles:
RM Living Up to His Nickname "God of Destruction"

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT