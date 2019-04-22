The Dance Move That Scared V of BTS The Most

1 읽는 중

Photo from Online Community

Many were lucky enough to see BTS in person during the Fan signing event held on April 21st! During this event, a fan asked what move BTS found the most difficult during the Dionysus choreography. It’s hard to imagine any of the moves were of any difficulty as they were all performed with perfection on stage. But apparently, achieving such level of excellence did not come without any hardships.

Also, photos from the April 21st BTS Fan signing event included!

Here is their conversation answering the question:

Taehyung (V): For me, it was the part where I had to roll backwards
J-hope: Oh yea Taehyung did have a hard time doing that
Taehyung (V): yea, that was so hard for me. It almost felt like the floor was lava when I was rolling backwards.
J-hope: he was so scared
Jungkook: V gets scared really easily
Taehyung (V):: Yea but I overcame that fear and made it somewhat similar

The dance move V had a hard time doing is this move right here!

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Apparently, it is known between fans that V is scared of heights

Here’s a scene from another game show where V has a hard time jumping off from a high point.

The other BTS members are cheering V on, and giving him tips that yelling would make the jump easier.
Just look at his cute little face scrunched up in fear when he’s trying to jump off!

Image from online Community

By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

