BTS Performs 'Dionysus' and 'Make It Right' for the First Time

Yes, they ripped the stage yet once again. On 18th, BTS made their first comeback stage in Korea at M Countdown, performing Boy With Luv, Make It Right, and Dionysus.

Living gods, living art sculptures

And of course, viewer ratings soared as soon as the show started. Compared to last week's rating which was 0.3%, it rose to 0.9%, setting a record since 2018. When BTS showed up and started performing Boy With Luv, the ratings skyrocketed to 1.2%, proving BTS’s immense popularity.

Also, thhis was the first time BTS performed Dionysus andMake It Right.

Dionysus is a powerful, energetic song based on the Greek god Dionysus, the god of wine. Which pretty much explains why the seven boys are wearing togas and sitting around a very ancient-looking stone table. After the first verse, the backup dancers pulled the togas away, revealing white suits from head to toe.

In their performance of Make It Right, a song co-written with English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, the seven boys comfortably wandered around the stage interacting with ARMYs who were there to cheer for BTS. See how V tries to meet ARMYs eyes?

What did you guys think of the stage? Let us know in the comments below!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article:

BTS Taking the World Charts by Storm

