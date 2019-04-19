1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS Performs 'Dionysus' and 'Make It Right' for the First Time

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Yes, they ripped the stage yet once again. On 18th, BTS made their first comeback stage in Korea at M Countdown, performing Boy With Luv, Make It Right, and Dionysus.

Living gods, living art sculptures

And of course, viewer ratings soared as soon as the show started. Compared to last week's rating which was 0.3%, it rose to 0.9%, setting a record since 2018. When BTS showed up and started performing Boy With Luv, the ratings skyrocketed to 1.2%, proving BTS’s immense popularity.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Also, thhis was the first time BTS performed Dionysus andMake It Right.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Dionysus is a powerful, energetic song based on the Greek god Dionysus, the god of wine. Which pretty much explains why the seven boys are wearing togas and sitting around a very ancient-looking stone table. After the first verse, the backup dancers pulled the togas away, revealing white suits from head to toe.

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

In their performance of Make It Right, a song co-written with English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, the seven boys comfortably wandered around the stage interacting with ARMYs who were there to cheer for BTS. See how V tries to meet ARMYs eyes?

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

What did you guys think of the stage? Let us know in the comments below!

By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

Related Article: 
BTS Taking the World Charts by Storm

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT