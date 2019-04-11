1 읽는 중

글자크기 설정

글자크기 설정 시 다른 기사의 본문도
동일하게 적용됩니다.

사회

BTS V Stuns Fans in BOY WITH LUV Second Teaser!!

중앙일보

입력

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

BTS is now only one day and a few extra hours away from their long-awaited comeback.

Is it even possible for a human to look this good?? I'm shook!

This morning, April 11th, at 00:00, BigHit released the second official teaser for Boy With Luv feat. Halsey.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Compared to the first teaser, each of the seven members is clearly visible and they each take turns getting in the spotlight. Their white suits and more casual attire along with the softly bright aesthetics captures the mood well as they each display their confidence and carefree vibes.

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

The retro set background reminiscent of the old film "Singin' in the Rain" adds interest along with the short but impactful performance to the melody teaser.

Perhaps the most talked about portion of this teaser, however, is from the very last few seconds, where the camera zooms up to V's face as he turns around. Fans' hearts skipped a beat as they saw him turn around and look straight at the camera with his handsome face and piercing gaze.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Comments like "V is so handsome" automatically flew out from the fingertips of fans watching the clip.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Looking back, this pose and stance are also reminiscent of the pose Taehyung struck back when BTS was at the Grammys. Here, also, he stood smiling at the camera and then whipped his body around an looked over his shoulder, once again making ARMYs' hearts stop.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

BTS's comeback album MAP OF THE SOUL: PERSONA will be released tomorrow, April 12th, at 6:00 PM and their comeback stage performance will be held on the American TV show Saturday Night Live on NBC at night on the 13th (American time).

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

By Malina Fairchild and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

앱에서만 제공되는 편의 기능
  • · 로그인하면 AD Free! 뉴스를 광고없이 더 깔끔하게
  • · 속보는 물론 구독한 최신 콘텐트까지! 알림을 더 빠르게
  • · 나에게 딱 맞는 앱 경험! 맞춤 환경으로 더 편리하게
Innovation Lab
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다
영 피프티는 젊다, 생각보다

Posted by SIMMONS

인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래
인공지능이 바꿀 기업의 미래

Posted by 더존비즈온

K, 도쿄에 상륙하다
K, 도쿄에 상륙하다

Posted by iLab 오리지널

2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정
2024년 최고의 시계를 발견해가는 여정

Posted by 더 하이엔드

개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드
개성과 품격 모두 잡은 2024년 하이패션 트렌드

Posted by 더 하이엔드

집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법
집앞까지 찾아오는 특별한 공병 수거 방법

Posted by 아모레퍼시픽

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT