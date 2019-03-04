HA SUNGWOON's Reaction to Spicy Tteokbokki??

This past February 28th, Ha Sungwoon held a mini fan meeting event.

Do you like spicy food?

Before heading off to his appearance on MCountdown for the release of his first solo album, Sungwoon had a mini fan meeting outside in front of a Tteokbokki food truck.

Tteokbokki is a spicy rice cake dish that is very popular among Koreans. This day, Sungwoon was repaying the fans who came to his meeting by giving them all tteokbokki from the truck he rented to be there.

Before the fans had even received their own portions, Sungwoon said he had to go- to get some for himself, of course! Fans told him not to go at first, thinking he would really leave. He has to eat the tteokbokki first to make sure it's not poisoned, he said! What a cute response!

So he takes his first bite of tteokbokki and.. huh? The face he makes tells it all! He said it may not be for people who cannot handle spicy food. "It's spicy!" he exclaimed. He also went on to explain that he can eat spicy food well, but this one certainly had some spice to it!

Fans loved seeing his reaction, all saying that he was so cute. Some there even commented that his ears were turning red!

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com