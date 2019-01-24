The Pub Where BTS Had Get-Together In BANGTAN TV

Last year, BTS got together in a pub to celebrate their 5th anniversary where they had an honest talk about each other and gave an update on their stories that fans hadn't known.

Looks so delish!

The place they had the party is called The House, located in proximity to Gangnam, Yangjae station, to be exact.

This place is not so spacious but is surely well-decorated with a bunch of ornaments that makes the overall atmosphere of the place more appealing and charming enough to attract customers. The owner must know how important decoration is when it comes to having a competitive edge on other businesses now that not just how food and drinks taste is the only thing that matters.

Among the decorations, some of you guys who have watched the episode of Bangtantv might notice the giraffe and find it familiar. The flashy giraffe was in the video throughout the episode in the left corner of the place where BTS filmed the show. You can spot a vast number of people taking photos of the animal or even selfies with it.

But giraffe is not the only animal you can find here. You can easily find dogs and cats within the establishment, providing visual entertainment to customers while drinking and eating.

Along with the dolls, there are some other kinds of decorations that give a spooky touch to the overall vibe of the pub when it is not even Halloween season.

The pub serves an assortment of foods from typical Korean side dishes that Korean people love to drink alcohol with such as chicken, pizza, pajeon, to some fancy-ish foods such as grilled garlic seak, honeycomb cream shrimp and more. When you order, you are served cute small carts full of mini pretzels and chips so that you can fill your stomach in advance to drinking.

If you tend to be indecisive when deciding what to order, you can simply choose what you feel like having among the kindly offered set menus. If you take a look at the prices of the foods they have, they range mostly between 10,000 KRW and 25,000 KRW. It would be safe to say that they are reasonably priced considering how much they normally charge you in other pubs in Gangnam.

Now, It might arouse your curiosity what are the menus that BTS members had in the video.

They had multiple foods, starting off with pajeon, then rolled omelet, mussel soup, spicy sea snail with noodles and more of the foods that render people's mouths water. The members enjoyed the foods mainly with beer and some soju based on their preferences and drinking capacity. Among all the different kinds of boozes they serve, there is one thing that people might find interesting. It is that they have a drink called ice cream beer, which is literally a beer with ice cream on top of it. As it can be seen in the video, Jin got himself the drink and just by watching him drink it, it makes me want to give it a try.

If you are in a mood for drinking and eating and wants to try what the 7 internationally famous boys had, this place might be a good option for you to think about.

But remember, always drink responsibly and enjoy!

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

