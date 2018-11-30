BTS JIMIN Sends Thoughtful Gift To Former Dance Instructor While On World Tour

Jimin continues to keep in touch with a teacher that helped him achieve his dreams of becoming a performer.

If this isn't just the sweetest thing for Jimin to do..!

On November 18th, Jimin's instructor at the modern dance academy that he used to attend uploaded a few pictures onto her personal Instagram of a copy of Love Yourself signed by none other than Jimin himself.

Along with the pictures, the instructor wrote, "BTS Jimin~ [...] The boy with an upright character and passion... Is now a superstar.. Memories come to mind of 16, 17-year-old Jimin who breathed and bettered himself together with us at the now Core Art Company... Signed goods delivered directly by Jimin's father~ Thank you so much~ Pleased to hear the call saying he would (privately) come visit the academy, and sending all the support to our hard working Jimin~"

The note that Jimin wrote on the album cover along with his signature reads, "To Core Dance. Hello, It's BTS Jimin! The time I spent practicing and learning at Core Dance seems like just yesterday and I already miss it. I'm sorry I couldn't go directly there, and I'm always cheering for you. Fighting!"

The post has gathered attention from fans all around the world, praising Jimin for his courtesy and consideration in sending his old instructor such a kind gift as thanks for helping make his journey as a world-wide star possible.

No doubt his current success is partly due to the bright character that Jimin possesses, and also to his wonderful teacher, that made him was able to get to where he is today, as a main dancer and lead vocal for BTS.

Fans left comments saying things like, "The more you know him, the kinder Jimin is," "The reason he was sure to succeed," and "Thank you for supporting our angel."

By Bongbong and Malina Fairchild voomvoomk@gmail.com

