What BTS SEOKJIN and YOONGI Do On Their Day Off

Global superstars BTS Jin and Suga uploaded photos of fishing excursion.

Their friendship warms ARMY's heart … but what were they doing?

Only a day after BTS arrived in Korea from their Japan tour, BTS official twitter uploaded photos of Jin and Suga going fishing for their off day. The caption read "Fishing with Yoongi on our day off" along with four photos of Jin and Suga. Yoongi is Suga's real name.

Two of these photos were shot in front of the boat and the other two capture moments of the two actually fishing out at sea. Of these photos one includes a snapshot of Jin holding up a fish still hanging at the tip of his fish line, leaving evidence of a successful catch.

Though ARMY loves their concerts, many fans have expressed relief and happiness over the fact that the members could also finally have their rest. Comments range from "Oppa Fighting!" to "I hope you are happy," conveying the extent of the fans' care and concern for their stars.

Many fans have enjoyed calling this Yoonjin Fishing Date, combining Suga's real name with Jin and celebrating their close friendship.

BTS members cannot rest for long, however, as they have various events they need to attend in December, including the 2018 Asia Artist Awards and the 2018 MAMA FANS' CHOICE in Japan and Hong Kong. BTS also plan to continue their Japan Dome tour in January. We wish these global superstars a happy rest while they can have it.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

