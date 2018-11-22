1 읽는 중

EXO Consistently Stays #1 On Billboard Chart For 2 Weeks In A Row

중앙일보

입력

Photo from online community and Billboard



EXO seems to not know how to stop being successful.

We hope to see them on the top as long as humanly possible

Photo from Billboard



EXO's 5th regular album DON'T MESS UP MY TEMPO is known to have maintained its top spot on Billboard world album chart for 2 consecutive weeks, once again demonstrating EXO's global popularity.

This isn't the only record the Billboard-topping boy band has made with the new album. This album was ranked 23rd on Billboard 200, one of the main Billboard charts, and 9th on artist 100. Not only that, it conquered Itunes album chart in 48 different countries and China's Xiami music chart not to mention sweeping domestic charts.

Subsequent to such good news, what new records this successful boy band is going to set with the international hit album is immensely anticipated.

By Bongbong and Jay Yoo voomvoomk@gmail.com

