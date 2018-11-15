1 읽는 중

BTS V: Cries Along With a Fan During a Fan Meet

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

BTS member V surprised everyone by appearing to cry along with a fan who started crying in front of him.

Taehyung, how much sweeter can you get?

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

The K-Pop phenomenon, BTS held a PUMA fan meet last week on the 7th. 150 ARMY fans were chosen to be able to meet with this seven-member group and receive their personal signatures.

It was a long-awaited opportunity for Korean fans as the boy band had been out of the country for their world tour. This might also have been the reason why one of the fans suddenly burst into tears in front of Taehyung.

What was more surprising, however, was Taehyung's response. When the fan showed her tears, Taehyung also crinkled his face as if to show a crying face, and the room exploded into giggles.

This wasn't the end, for when the fan meet was coming to a close Taehyung exclaimed that "I had wanted to see your smiling faces, but it made me heartbroken to see you cry. Please don't cry." To this, the fans present erupted into squeals.

Photo from Online Community

Photo from Online Community

Fans responded in kind, yelling "We won't cry from now on," "I am glad to be V's fan" and "I was so very happy," expressing sincere joy at being able to see their stars so close up.

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

