Crowned Five Awards: BTS Members' Moving Response

Yesterday on the 6th of November, at the MGA (MBC Plus X Genie Music Awards) BTS was awarded a total of five awards, not including the two also received by their producer and their performance director, crowning BTS to be the all-time medalist of the night.

"Congratulations ARMY. Indeed, this award is yours." What BTS wants to say to ARMY

The esteemed boy band received two main awards, 'Best Artist of the Year' and 'Best Digital Album of the Year,' along with three other awards, 'Best Male Group,' 'Best Male Dane Performance,' and every artists' dream, the 'Popularity Award,' selected 100% by fans alone. BTS's Big Hit family members also received awards including their producer, Bang Sihyuk, who received the 'Best Producer' and their performance director, Son Sugdeok, who received 'Best Choreographer,' making a total of seven awards for BTS alone. It would be to safe to say that BTS dominated the MGA, as it opened with a BTS and Charlie Puth collab performance stage and ended with their final awarding of 'Best Artist of the Year.'

This awarding was a very significant moment for this K-Pop phenomena, because not only did these group of boys receive two of the four main awards, an astonishing achievement in itself, but this is also the first popularity award they received since their debut in 2013.

Despite the numerous awards they received prior, this time's awards took on a special meaning for BTS as it confirmed their renown in their own home from their very own ARMY fans.

The MGA can be seen as another BTS accomplishment, reinforcing the BTS power. Of course, the boys gave all the credit to their beloved ARMY. "Thank you ARMY, for giving us this award." said Suga, when they were awarded 'Best Digital Album of the Year,' "We have always wanted to influence the world in a positive way through our music. We are honored that we were able to convey our message to the world through our album. We will take this award as an incentive to continue to make good music for our fans."

When BTS was called up to stage a second time, for the 'Best Artist of the Year,' Jimin directly addressed ARMY, saying "We are sincerely grateful to you. Many things have happened this year. All the things that we have gone through with you (ARMY) feel so big to us and because we feel that these will long remain in our memories we were very happy. I have nothing to say to you (ARMY) but thank you." After a tearful moment, he expressed his determination to continue to work his best, saying "Thank you for always being with us. We will never forget it."

V also addressed ARMY. "Dear ARMY, thank you for giving us the wings to fly ever since our debut. It is due to those wings that we were able to fly high."

The boy group continued to thank their fans on their twitter account. posting photos of themselves with their awards. Suga tweeted a simple "Thank you ARMY!!!" while Jimin went further to congratulate ARMY, saying "indeed, this award is yours."

By Bongbong and SongGirl voomvoomk@gmail.com

