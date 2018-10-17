TWICE Tops Japanese Monthly Chart with First Japanese Studio Album

Girl group TWICE topped the Japanese Oricon‘s monthly albums chart for the first time with its first full-length Japanese album BDZ, the group’s management agency said Tuesday.

Selling over 250,000 copies a month!

The album, which dropped on Sept. 12, scored 229,632 points to take the top post on the chart, according to JYP Entertainment. The score is counted based on album sales.

TWICE previously ranked second on the same chart for its Japanese debut compilation album #TWICE in June last year and second on the Oricon monthly singles chart for its second Japanese single Candy Pop in February. But this marks the band‘s first win on any monthly Oricon chart.

BDZ has stayed atop Oricon’s daily songs chart for seven consecutive days since its release. It also was certified platinum by Japan‘s recording industry association on Wednesday last week for selling over 250,000 copies.

The band, currently on tour in Japan, is set to perform at Musashino Forest Sports Plaza Main Arena in Tokyo on Oct. 16 and 17.

On Oct. 28, it will hold a fan meet-and-greet event called Once Halloween on the outdoor stage of Yonsei University to celebrate the third anniversary of its debut.

By Yonhap

